Burnley's Luke McNally outlines Stoke City objective after missing out on promotion with Coventry City

The defender spent the second half of last season with Coventry City, where he played a leading role in helping the Sky Blues reach the play-offs.

Mark Robins’ men edged past Middlesbrough to make the Wembley final, where they were cruelly beaten on penalties by Luton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having come so close last time out, the 23-year-old is keen to launch another promotion charge, only this time with Alex Neil’s men.

“The scope is massive here. I really believe with the squad that is being built and with the manager that we can push for something special,” he told Stoke’s YouTube channel.

“As soon as I spoke with Alex I was excited to come in and show everybody what I can do and try to get Stoke up the league.

“The trajectory is massive this season. The signings we’ve made, everybody has seen them and it’s really excited me. With the fans’ backing, I think we can be a massive force this season.

McNally will spend the season on loan at the Bet365 Stadium. Picture: Stoke City FC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to come to a club who wanted to achieve something this season and that’s the feeling I got.

“I learned loads from my time at Coventry. We were obviously quite successful, although we didn’t win in the final, but all in all it was a good year for the club.

“Even getting to the final you get a taste of success and I’d love to do something similar with Stoke, or go one better.”

Stoke boss Neil revealed the Potters had previously tried to sign McNally back in January before he ended up joining Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was even more competition for his signature this time around, with Coventry keen to bring him back for a second season while fellow Championship outfit Millwall were also linked.

But it’s Stoke who have managed to get the deal over the line - much to Neil’s delight.

“Luke is one we’ve tried to get for a while,” he said. “We nearly signed him in January but unfortunately we couldn’t get it done in time.