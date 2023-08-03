Ex-Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp poses Vincent Kompany Burnley question ahead of Premier League return

The Clarets boss was linked to a handful of managerial vacancies earlier this summer after leading the club to the Championship title in his first season in charge, with Redknapp’s former club Tottenham among those to be linked.

But the Belgian publicly played down the speculation before committing his long-term future to the club by signing a five-year contract at Turf Moor.

While Redknapp is impressed by Kompany as an up-and-coming manager, he’s questioned whether that was the smartest thing to do given the “fickle” nature of the industry.

“Sean Dyche did an amazing job at Burnley to keep them in the Premier League and Vincent Kompany will do an amazing job if he keeps them in the Premier League. That’s where it’s at,” the 76-year-old told Bournemouth fan’s channel, the UTCIAD podcast.

“Sean did fantastic there. Whatever style of football, you can only play with what you’ve got.

“If they want to play an open, attacking game this year, they had a taste of playing a Premier League club last year when Man City went and beat them by six, so it’s a different league. The Championship is nowhere near the Premier League.

WILMSLOW, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Harry Redknapp, management of World Xl FC, reacts during Soccer Aid For Unicef 2021 training at Mottram Hall on September 02, 2021 in Wilmslow, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“I love Vincent Kompany, I think he’s a fantastic young manager. But he was in a predicament, does he go after getting them promoted? Or does he stick around?

“You know what it’s like, you go up, you lose a few games – one minute you’re the greatest thing in the world, the next minute you lose half a dozen games at the start of the season and people are calling for your head. It’s so fickle it’s crazy.

“We saw Scott Parker get Bournemouth up and after about seven games he’s gone. It happens to so many people.