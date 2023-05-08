News you can trust since 1877
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany on his "very pragmatic" reason for signing new deal at Turf Moor

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany explained the "very pragmatic" purpose behind signing his new deal at Turf Moor.

By Dan Black
Published 8th May 2023, 19:12 BST- 2 min read

The 37-year-old Premier League Hall of Famer signalled his commitment to the Clarets when signing a new five-year deal at Turf Moor.

The EFL Championship Manager of the Year is now contracted until the summer of 2028 and he shared the specifics on why he opted to put pen to paper on renewed terms.

The ex-Anderlecht chief feels the move will quell the noises surrounding his future - with speculation linking him with vacant posts at both Chelsea and Spurs - which will in turn improve the club's chances of attracting new players in the summer.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, celebrates in front of their fans as players of Burnley celebrate promotion to the Premier League after defeating Cardiff City during the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor on May 08, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
He said: “I still had three or four years before I signed, so it’s not something I went chasing but in the end, there’s also a very pragmatic reason.

“Of course I’m happy here, otherwise I wouldn’t do it, of course I think that for my pathway, this is the right decision. But it’s not about anybody else or anything else.

“To be honest, it helps when we try and recruit players. Unfortunately people do believe some of the things that are written, so when I’m trying to convince a player, it’s easier just after I’ve signed a new deal.

“So I thought that was the clearest message. It’s done now, it’s behind us and that makes it simple. You’ll see the affects soon.”

On the back of Burnley's 3-0 win over Cardiff City, with the champions bestowed with their crown in the aftermath, Kompany continued: "There’s also a very practical reason because we have a massive advantage in the fact that we’ve been able to prepare for next season for a long time.

""e’re going to lose that advantage if people are just waiting for me to come out with a statement or something and, as I don’t want to talk about my future, the best way to do it was to sign a new deal. It’s done and we’ve seen the effects already.

“I wasn’t in any hurry, I don’t think I had the same sense of urgency as anyone else. But in the end it can’t affect my job so if I’m trying to convince a player to come to work with us and he’s worried about whether I’m going to stay or not, then in the end, I don’t want to be saying things over and over again."

