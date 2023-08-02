‘I’m like every manager’: Vincent Kompany provides Burnley transfer update

The Clarets have been busy this summer, bringing in nine new players since their Championship title triumph.

But Kompany insists they’re far from being done, with plenty of work to do before the Friday, September 1 cut-off point.

“I think I’m like every manager at this moment in time in pre-season, I’m happy with the players I’ve got but I’m still looking to make sure we can improve the team. That’s what we’ve got to do at this moment in time,” he told Sky Sports.

Kompany went on to discuss the challenge of replacing some of last season’s loanees, with the likes of Nathan Tella, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen playing crucial roles in the club’s title triumph.

“We lost six players last season that we had on loan, so the story for us is maybe a little bit different to other clubs recruiting at this moment in time,” Kompany added.

“We have to first bring players across to get to the level we had last season and then we have to add to that.

HULL, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Burnley at MKM Stadium on March 15, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“That’s been the key emphasis of this transfer window.”

This time last year Burnley benefited from the capture of some impressive bargains, especially from the continent.

The likes of Manuel Benson, Josh Cullen, Arijanet Muric, and Anass Zaroury all arrived for relatively modest fees in comparison to some of the valuations quoted this summer.

Now back in the top flight, there appears to be a premium attached to any transfer targets, while certain divisional rivals continue to splash the cash.

This hasn’t come as a great surprise though to Kompany, who isn’t paying a great deal of attention to what other sides in the Premier League are doing in the transfer market.

“I can’t say I’ve been staggered. I’ve been in the game too long,” he said.