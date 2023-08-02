FourFourTwo make Burnley prediction ahead of their 2023/24 Premier League return

Burnley make their return to the Premier League next week when they kick their season off against reigning champions Manchester City.
After taking the Championship by storm under Vincent Kompany last term, optimism is high among Clarets fans they can impress back in the top flight.
Ahead of the new campaign, FourFourTwo magazine have compiled their predicted table – here are the results:
1. Pre-season optimism
Burnley amassed 101 points on their way to the Championship title last season Photo: Gareth Copley
2. 1st - Man City
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 21: A general view as fans of Manchester City invade the pitch, as the LED Perimeter Board displays the message "Please Leave The Pitch Immediately", after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan
3. 2nd - Man Utd
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 28: General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on May 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) Photo: Matt McNulty
4. 3rd - Arsenal
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: A general view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on May 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield