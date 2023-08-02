Burnley defender makes Stoke City switch after last season's successful spell with Coventry City

The 23-year-old impressed during the second half of last season with Coventry City, helping Mark Robins’ side reach the Championship play-off final where they were beaten by Luton Town.

The Sky Blues were interested in bringing the defender back for a second loan spell, while fellow Championship side Millwall have also been credited with interest – but it’s Stoke who have sealed McNally’s signature.

After finalising his move to the bet365 Stadium, McNally explained he was eager to work with Stoke boss Alex Neil after being impressed by the Potters’ performance at Coventry in April.

“The manager fills me with belief that he will help me to develop as a player and that the trajectory of the club is going in the right direction,” McNally told Stoke’s official website.

“I have been really impressed coming up against his teams, especially in the game against Stoke, which was the toughest match I had last season.

“I enjoy the tactical aspect of games and I could tell that lots of detail had gone into how Stoke set up to hurt Coventry that day.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Luke McNally of Burnley during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Burnley and Crawley Town at Turf Moor on November 08, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“The scope is massive here, it is a really good opportunity for me and I believe with the squad that is being built that we can achieve great things.”

The Irishman finds himself down the pecking order at Burnley behind Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal and new signing Dara O’Shea.

McNally made the move to Turf Moor last summer from Oxford United, penning a contract until 2026.

However, he made just four appearances last season before being loaned out to Coventry in January.

The Irishman is only the third player to leave Turf Moor so far this summer, albeit on loan.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has also departed on loan, joining Danish side Aarhus for the season, while defender Bobby Thomas has joined Coventry for an undisclosed fee.