Launch date set for the release of 'Mission to Burnley' documentary - featuring Vincent Kompany & Alan Pace

Mission to Burnley, a four-part series commissioned by Sky Documentaries, will hit our screens on August 10.

Vincent Kompany’s men begin their season the following day when reigning champions Manchester City travel to Turf Moor.

The fixture will also be the opening fixture of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

The documentary – which features Kompany as well as chairman Alan Pace – will be an all access series, giving viewers a behind the scenes look at the club and its history.

It has access to the boardroom, dressing room and inner workings of a club and charts the club from its relegation from to the Premier League in 2022 to how it has evolved under manager Kompany to gain promotion back to the top flight.

Producers Ad Hoc Films describe the series as an “epic story about the dramatic rebirth of one of England’s most historic clubs under the ownership of a charismatic group of American owners”.

Mission to Burnley mural being painted on the side of a house on Higgin Street opposite Turf Moor. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Pace said: “It’s been a truly unforgettable year, full of stratospheric highs, some daunting lows and everything in between.

“I’m delighted Ad Hoc and Sky have been there to capture this incredible journey, in all its emotion, depth and passion.

"At its heart it’s a story of family, faith, friendship and of course football, set during an amazing time, in a great town and of course led by a very special manager in Vincent Kompany.”

As part of the documentary, Sky Documentaries commissioned a mural of Kompany, Pace and Burnley midfielder Jack Cork.

The artwork is located on the side of a house in Higgin Street, opposite Turf Moor.

Zai Bennett, managing director of content at Sky UK, said: “Burnley FC’s story over the last 12 months has been incredible. From one the biggest lows in club football, to one of the greatest highs, we’ve been privileged to follow the club throughout.