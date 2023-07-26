News you can trust since 1877
The best 24 action pictures from Burnley's impressive pre-season win against Benfica

Burnley upped their preparations for their return to the Premier League with an impressive win against Benfica last night.
Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Goals from the unlikely source of academy product Owen Dodgson and fellow defender Hjalmar Ekdal saw Vincent Kompany’s side claim a 2-0 win against the Portuguese champions.

Kompany’s men were well worth their win too despite making wholesale changes from the team that lined up against Genk on Saturday.

Take a look at some of our best pictures of the action from last night’s game in Lisbon...

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

1. All smiles

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) Photo: Gualter Fatia

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Owen Dodgson of Burnley FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

2. 1

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Owen Dodgson of Burnley FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) Photo: Gualter Fatia

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Scott Twine of Burnley FC with Morato of SL Benfica in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

3. 2

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Scott Twine of Burnley FC with Morato of SL Benfica in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) Photo: Gualter Fatia

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

4. 3

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 25: Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley FC celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Burnley FC at Estadio do Restelo on July 25, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) Photo: Gualter Fatia

