'Felt like home': Anass Zaroury outlines why he's committed his long-term future to Burnley

The 22-year-old has been rewarded for his impressive form last season, where he played a leading role in Burnley’s Championship title win.

The Moroccan made 39 appearances in all competitions in his debut campaign, scoring 11 times and providing four assists.

It came after the winger made the move to Turf Moor this time last year from Belgian side Charleroi for an undisclosed fee.

Explaining why he’s decided to sign a new contract just a year on from joining the Clarets, Zaroury revealed he instantly felt “at home” with Vincent Kompany’s side.

“First of all, I would like to say since I came here I got confidence from everyone at the club and it directly felt like home,” he told the club’s official website.

"Now to extend my contract is really positive and I’m just really pleased.

HUELVA, SPAIN - JULY 28: Anass Zaroury of Burnley FC looks on during a Pre Season Friendly Match between Real Betis and Burnley FC at Estadio Nuevo Colombino on July 28, 2023 in Huelva, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

“Last season was the best season so far for me, for all of us here. It’s a great group of players, staff and we all work together to succeed.

“I’m really excited for this season ahead, every game is massive for us. I’ve really missed the fans at Turf Moor and I will see them all in one week.”

Zaroury capped off a memorable first season in Burnley with a call-up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Morocco.

The exciting forward will be looking to build on his promising first season with the club by playing an important role in the Premier League.

Speaking after last season’s promotion, Zaroury revealed he was eager to enjoy even more success with the Clarets.

"I'm happy, but I always want more," he said. "That's normal I think.

"I'm really happy with all the games I've played, so I have to be really happy with the season that I've had.

"I'm really happy. This season has been really good. I think everyone played a big part this season. We've all done a good job.