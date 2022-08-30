Burnley complete the signing of Anass Zaroury on a four-year deal from Charleroi
Burnley have completed the signing of 21-year-old forward Anass Zaroury on a four-year deal.
The Belgium U21 international joins the club from Charleroi for an undisclosed fee.
Zaroury has scored 14 goals in 77 senior appearances and becomes Vincent Kompany’s 14th signing of the summer transfer window.
On his latest addition, the Burnley manager said: “Anass is an exciting young talent. He's a player that can run and work hard for the team, whilst carrying great skill and goal threat.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley reportedly swoop for Brentford forward to further boost attacking options
-
2
Burnley transfer news: Clarets target ‘another centre back’ before transfer window shuts, Serie A side linked with Watford defender
-
3
Burnley complete the signing of Anass Zaroury on a four-year deal from Charleroi
-
4
Burnley transfer news: Clarets eye forward addition, Swansea City to sign midfielder
-
5
Burnley fans arrive at the DW Stadium for Championship clash with Wigan Athletic
"We're all delighted to welcome here at Burnley Football Club."
Zaroury has spent the last three seasons playing in Belgium.
He broke into the first team of second division side Lommel in 2019, before making the move to Charleroi last year.
After joining the Clarets, he said: “I’m very happy, very excited. It’s the first time I have moved to another country to play football.
“The project here is clear and I can’t wait to get started here now.”