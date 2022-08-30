Burnley complete the signing of Anass Zaroury on a four-year deal from Charleroi

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belgium U21 international joins the club from Charleroi for an undisclosed fee.

Zaroury has scored 14 goals in 77 senior appearances and becomes Vincent Kompany’s 14th signing of the summer transfer window.

On his latest addition, the Burnley manager said: “Anass is an exciting young talent. He's a player that can run and work hard for the team, whilst carrying great skill and goal threat.

"We're all delighted to welcome here at Burnley Football Club."

Zaroury has spent the last three seasons playing in Belgium.

He broke into the first team of second division side Lommel in 2019, before making the move to Charleroi last year.

After joining the Clarets, he said: “I’m very happy, very excited. It’s the first time I have moved to another country to play football.