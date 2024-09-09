Former Burnley goalkeeper expelled from international duty after breaking team rules

Former Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has been expelled from international duty after breaking team rules.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old has been sent home by the Kosovan FA after winning his 39th cap during the 3-0 defeat to Romania on Friday.

Muric, who made the move to Ipswich Town this summer, was due to travel to Cyprus for their second Nations League group game this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Kosovan teammates Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija have also been sent home.

A statement from the Kosovo FA reads: “By joint decision of the manager Franco Foda and the Federation, three players, Arjanet Muric, Edon Zhegrova and Florent Muslija, have left the national team gathering due to breaking the regulations of the national team established by the manager and the Federation.

“The FFK executive committee will decide on further measures against the players in question. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper who was on the waiting list, Faton Maloku from FC Drita, will join the team.”

Muric joined the Tractor Boys following their promotion to the Premier League last season. The stopper missed their season opener against Liverpool but has since started in the games against Manchester City and Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Arijanet Muric of Ipswich Town makes a save as Rodrigo Muniz of Fulham heads the ball during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Fulham FC at Portman Road on August 31, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

After moving to Burnley in 2022, Muric made 41 Championship appearances as Vincent Kompany’s men romped to the title and was named in the division’s team of the season.

James Trafford controversially took his number one spot in the Premier League, before eventually reclaiming his jersey when Trafford was dropped in March.

The keeper started the final 10 games of the Premier League and still managed to impress despite two high-profile errors in back-to-back games against Everton and Brighton respectively.