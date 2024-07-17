Burnley dealt major blow as key man departs to join Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have been dealt a big blow with the departure of Arijanet Muric to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old has made the switch to Portman Road for an initial fee reported to be in the region of £10m, rising to a potential £15m with add-ons.

The Kosovo international, who has penned a four-year contract with Kieran McKenna’s side, will immediately fly out to Austria to link up with Ipswich’s squad.

“I’m excited to have joined the club and am looking forward to getting started,” Muric told Ipswich’s official website.

“I watched how the team played last season and feel the style will suit me very well, so this is the perfect move for me.

“I have had good conversations with the manager and Rene (Gilmartin, head of goalkeeping) and believe this is the right place for me to be as the club moves into the Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to getting started.”

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric applauds during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on April 20, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Muric played a key role in his debut season with the Clarets following his £3m move from Manchester City, who are expected to benefit financially from his move.

He made 41 Championship appearances as Vincent Kompany’s men romped to the title and was named in the division’s team of the season.

James Trafford controversially took his number one spot in the Premier League, before eventually reclaiming his jersey when Trafford was dropped in March.

The stopper started the final 10 games of the Premier League and still managed to impress despite two high-profile errors in back-to-back games against Everton and Brighton respectively.

Following Muric’s departure, it remains to be seen what will happen with the goalkeeping department given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Trafford’s future too.

The 21-year-old looked set to join Newcastle United but that move has since stalled after the two parties were unable to agree a fee. Chelsea have also been strongly linked with the England Under-21 international.

Burnley have ironically been linked with a free transfer for former Ipswich stopper Vaclav Hladky, who departed the club at the end of last season after being unable to reach an agreement over a new contract.