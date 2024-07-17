Andreas Hountondji profiled as Burnley look to bolster forward options with £3.4m deal
It’s been widely reported that Andreas Hountondji is close to sealing a move to Turf Moor from French outfit Caen.
A relatively modest fee of £3.4m has been touted – but what do we know about the 22-year-old? We take a closer look.
In profile
Hountondji is described as a versatile forward who is capable of playing in various different positions across the frontline.
While Burnley do have numbers in that area of the pitch, it was still a position they needed to strengthen in.
It’s still widely accepted that Wout Weghorst will move on this summer while Jay Rodriguez is unlikely to start every week. The Clarets will hope Lyle Foster shows some of the glimpses from last season on a more consistent basis, while it remains to be seen what the future holds for Michael Obafemi after being sent out on loan to Millwall last term.
Born in Montry, northern France, Hountondji began his career with Caen, signing his first professional contract in 2019.
After starting out with Caen’s reserve side, the forward made his professional debut for the club during a Ligue 2 fixture in April 2021.
After a brief loan spell with Quevilly-Rouen, Hountondji enjoyed his first real success when he fired in six goals during 15 appearances on loan with Orléans.
His most notable season to date, however, came last term when he scored 14 times during 35 appearances in the second tier of French football with Rodez.
In total he produced 23 goal involvements as he helped Rodez to a surprise fourth finish in Ligue 2, where they qualified for the play-offs only to lose out in the first round.
Born in France to a Beninese father and French mother, Hountondji holds both nationalities. He made his debut for the Benin national team during a 1-1 draw with Senegal during an African Cup of Nations qualifier.
He’s been capped six times in total, but has yet to find the back of the net.
According to reports in France, Burnley have seen off competition from newly-promoted St-Etienne and Stade Brestois, who have qualified for the Champions League to seal his signature.
It’s also claimed the forward will pen a four-year contract with the Clarets.
Should he finalise his move this week, he will become the club’s fourth addition of the summer – following in the footsteps of Pires, Shurandy Sambo and the returning Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
