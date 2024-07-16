Burnley hot prospect seals season-long loan move to League One newcomers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Highly-rated Burnley prospect Michael Mellon will spend the season on loan with Stockport County.

The 20-year-old will make the step up to League One with Dave Challinor’s newly-promoted outfit.

Last season Mellon fired in 15 goals in 27 appearances for Morecambe in League Two, before spending the second half of the season with Dundee.

County boss Challinor said: “Michael had a fantastic 2023/24 season in terms of his goal return and has naturally attracted plenty of interest from clubs this summer. For him to choose us as his destination for the coming season is a great coup for us.

“He’s a finisher and scorer of all types of goals and given the service we think he’ll have a big impact on League One this season.

“It’s great that he’s over here in Spain with us, to allow him to integrate with the group and allow us to assess where he’s at physically, but also hopefully all of our travelling supporters will be rewarded by seeing him in a County shirt for the first time.

“We are all really looking forward to working with Michael and think he’ll be a real favourite with you, the fans.”

Mellon will spend the season at Edgeley Park. Picture: Stockport County FC

Mellon, the son of former Clarets midfielder Micky, is now back to full fitness after suffering a serious head injury during a Dundee game against St Johnstone in February. The striker had to be rushed to hospital after a nasty clash of heads.

In February 2022, Mellon agreed his first professional contract, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2025.