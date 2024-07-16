Former Burnley managerial candidate among runners for England job after Gareth Southgate's resignation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England are on the hunt for a new manager after Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down.

After 102 games in the role, the 53-year-old has opted to resign after England Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

During his six-year spell, he led the Three Lions to two successive Euros finals as well as the last four of the 2018 World Cup.

“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England,” Southgate penned in an open latter.

“It has meant everything to me and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change and for a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my final game as England manager.

“The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of.

“I am so proud of them and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and the FA who strive every day to improve English football and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 14: England coach Gareth Southgate applauds the fans after England had lost 2-1 to Spain during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

“We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything.”

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter is the current favourite to take over, leading the betting ahead of England Under-21 chief Lee Carsley. Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe is also well fancied.

Frank Lampard, who held talks with Burnley earlier this summer about the Turf Moor vacancy, is currently at 12/1, which puts him just behind Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp.