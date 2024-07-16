Scott Parker not fazed by promotion pressure as Burnley given favourites tag alongside Leeds United
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Clarets and last season’s beaten play-off finalists Leeds United currently lead the way with the bookies, ahead of the likes of Luton Town, Middlesbrough and West Brom.
Parker certainly knows what it takes to seal promotion to the Premier League, having already done it with both Fulham and Bournemouth.
The 43-year-old first led the Cottagers through the play-offs during the 2019/20 season before winning automatic promotion with the Cherries two years later.
On both occasions Parker was under pressure to get his respective clubs back to the top flight and it will be no different at Burnley, following last season’s relegation.
Despite the pressure being on Parker to lead the Clarets back to the promised land, he doesn’t see that as a negative at all.
“I thrive off that, for sure. I want to be at the cutting edge of it,” he said.
“Normally in life when you find yourself at the cutting edge of things there’s big risks and pressures that come with that. I wouldn’t want it any other way.
“I’ve probably been in and amongst that since I started my coaching career. I came straight out of playing football into the Fulham job, where I had to get promoted, and it was the same at Bournemouth.
“These are elements I wouldn’t want to be any different. While at times it’s very difficult it’s also very exciting.”