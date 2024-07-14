Scott Parker discusses Johann Berg Gudmundsson's Burnley role following surprise return
The 33-year-old made a return to Turf Moor last week just 50 days after it was announced his eight-year stay was coming to an end.
The Clarets confirmed at the end of last season that the Iceland international was to move on at the end of his contract, despite the winger having a one-year option to extend.
But following relegation and Vincent Kompany’s subsequent departure to Bayern Munich, Gudmundsson has returned, penning a new one-year contract.
In his first interview after sealing his return, Gudmundsson admitted he had held talks with both chairman Alan Pace and new head coach Parker.
Parker himself, meanwhile, is delighted to have Gudmundsson back on board.
“It’s a big boost, definitely,” he said.
“It brings some real experience, some real nous and a big understanding of the football club. He has a big part to play.
“He brings real experience and quality as well. He’s a player I’m familiar with having faced him as well, so I’m hoping he can bring every bit of what I’m expecting him to bring and I’m sure he will.
“I’m looking forward to working with him this year.”
Gudmundsson and his former Burnley teammate Jack Cork were given emotional farewells during the last game of the season against Nottingham Forest.
The ‘Iceman’, who will return to being the club’s longest-serving player, joined the club from Charlton Athletic in 2016 and went on to make over 200 appearances.
