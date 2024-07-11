Scott Parker looking forward to working with Burnley's Josh Cullen as previous West Ham comments emerge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Burnley boss Scott Parker admits he’s looking forward to working with midfielder Josh Cullen.

In a 2019 interview with his former club Charlton Athletic, Cullen revealed Parker was a player he looked up to while he was working his way through West Ham’s academy.

Now in an ironic twist of fate, Cullen will be working under Parker following the latter’s appointment as Burnley’s new head coach.

“I remember ballboying when Scott Parker was playing, he was a player I looked up to and tried to base my game on when he was playing for West Ham,” Cullen said.

“He won Hammer of the Year a few times at least so he was somebody I watched every week, someone I looked up to and tried to learn from.

“I tried to replicate his mentality more than his game really. He was always trying to drive the team on no matter the circumstances.

“Whether the team was on a bad run of form or winning a lot of games, he never let his standards drop and made sure that everyone around him gave off good energy.

“His mental approach to the game stood out more than anything, how he came across and was desperate to win every game. That’s the way I am.”

Cullen played a starring role during Burnley’s last campaign in the Championship, which ended in automatic promotion after Vincent Kompany’s side romped to the league title with 101 points.

While the 28-year-old has already proven his quality at this level, Parker believes Cullen is a player he can help and hopefully take to the next level.

“This is a really young squad, one that is in need of developing,” the new Clarets boss said.

“I think over the course of how I’ve managed, I’ve managed some really young players and I think I can help them. Josh probably fits into that bracket as well.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Josh as well as all the players. It’s a real open page for everyone, it’s a new start and I’m looking forward to getting on the training pitch.”