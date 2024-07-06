He's back! Johann Berg Gudmundsson makes surprise Burnley return just 50 days after departing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has made a sensational return to Burnley – just 50 days after it was announced his eight-year stay was coming to an end.

The Clarets announced at the end of last season that the 33-year-old was to move on at the end of his contract, despite the winger having a one-year option to extend.

But following relegation and Vincent Kompany’s subsequent departure to Bayern Munich, the Icelandic international has returned to East Lancashire, penning a new one-year contract.

“I’m back and I’m extremely happy. This club means so much to me,” Gudmundsson told Clarets+.

“Leaving the club in the situation it was, getting relegated, was difficult. I didn’t want to leave. I wanted to help get us back into the Premier League where we belong.”

“I knew my football career was definitely not over.”

The door was left open for Gudmundsson’s return following a chance meeting with Clarets chairman Alan Pace.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley applauds the fans as he comes on as a substitute to make his final appearance for Burnley before leaving at the end of the season during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England.

He added: “I was on the same flight from Amsterdam as Alan Pace and we had a good conversation about the club and what we could do to get it back to the Premier League where it belongs, and here I am, signing again as a Burnley player.

“I’ve also spoken with the new manager [Scott Parker] and I just want to help this team get back to the Premier League.

“It’s going to be hard. The Championship is extremely hard. But the talent we have in this squad, the experience we have in this squad we can look at this season in a positive way, but we know we need to work extremely hard.

“It’s not enough to have talent in this league. You have to work hard every day, every game and that’s why I’m here to make sure that’s what we’re going to do.”

Gudmundsson and his former Burnley teammate Jack Cork were given emotional farewells during the last game of the season against Nottingham Forest.