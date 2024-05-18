Burnley to bid emotional goodbyes to club stalwarts against Nottingham Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Club stalwarts Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson will bid their farewells to Burnley following tomorrow’s final day clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Clarets have today confirmed the experienced duo will leave Turf Moor upon the expiration of their contracts.

Gudmundsson had a one-year option on his deal, but it’s not been triggered, while Cork will also leave on a free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, two other Burnley favourites who are out of contract this summer – Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez – remain in talks with the club over new deals.

The announcement allows Burnley fans to bid an emotional goodbye to both Cork and Gudmundsson on Sunday when Burnley play Forest in their final game of the season on Sunday.

For Cork, it brings down the curtain on a memorable Clarets career that first began in 2010 when he joined on loan from Chelsea in the first of two temporary spells.

The 34-year-old, who earned an England cap while at Turf Moor, later joined the club on a permanent deal in 2017. In total he’s made 266 appearances for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson (pictured) with both leave Burnley this summer. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In an emotional chat with Clarets+, Cork said: “The club has been such a big part of my life for 14 years now. Both my kids are Burnley fans. It will always be a club that we’re close to. It’s gone so fast, but it’s been some journey.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to the fans. They’ve been amazing to me since I’ve been here. They’ve made me feel at home, made me feel so welcome from the start. Everyone at the club has been amazing with us.”

Reflecting on bowing out against Forest and his next steps, Cork added: “I’m looking forward to the next adventure but I don’t know how I’ll feel on Sunday.

"It’ll be nice to get to say goodbye to everyone. Everyone has been so good to us on the journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gudmundsson, who is currently Burnley’s longest-serving player, is also preparing to bid his goodbyes.

The ‘Iceman’ joined Burnley from Charlton in 2016 and has played over 200 times for the Clarets.

"It’s been a massive part of my career and I’ve enjoyed every single year,” the 33-year-old told Clarets+.

"To play the last game at Turf Moor will mean a lot to me. I’m really going to miss this club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been the best time of my football time for sure. To be part of the history we’ve created over the last few years has been incredible.

"I really hope this club goes back to the Premier League because, in my mind, they should be there.”

More news regarding the futures of the rest of the current squad will be announced accordingly, the Clarets said in a statement.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who is currently out on loan, is also out of contract, while the club also hold options on a number of their loanees.