Vincent Kompany outlines Burnley’s approach for final day clash with Nottingham Forest

Vincent Kompany insists Burnley will be treating Sunday’s final day clash with Nottingham Forest just like any other game.

It had been hoped this fixture would be a winner-takes-all showdown for the Clarets in their fight against relegation. But their fate has already been sealed after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham last time out.

It means there’s nothing on the line for Kompany’s men, while Forest’s own survival hopes are all-but assured – with Luton Town requiring a goal swing of 12 to leapfrog them out of the bottom three.

When asked what approach his Burnley side will take for this game, Kompany said: “I know this game winning or losing has a different impact than the last game against Tottenham, I get that.

“But the intention to do everything we can to win this game is so important. We have to give the team a chance to do that, so that also has to be reflected in the team selection.

“After that, I understand that depending on what happens in the next couple of days, there might be some send-offs and guys who have done really, really well for the club. As a club, if we have to make a decision to look after our people when we can, we will always do it.

“The chairman supports it, the coaching staff supports it and I think it’s important for our fans and our players.

“Sometimes that’s bigger than anything. Sometimes we have to believe that doing things right is also a positive step in our future.”

Reacting to Burnley’s relegation last week, Kompany said the next day in training would be “day one” of the club’s next season.

He repeated that message ahead of this weekend’s game, suggesting it will form part of Burnley’s preparation for their upcoming Championship campaign.

“We have to go all out,” he said.

“If we are treating this as the first game of next season, in terms of preparing for that season, then this is an important game and we have to go all out.

“There are a couple of personal stories attached to this game because some players might be playing their last game and so on and we want to be conscious of that.