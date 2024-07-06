'We do not know': Burnley's Wout Weghorst coy on future plans amid Besiktas questions
The 31-year-old is currently in action for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, with their quarter-final tie against Turkey coming up tonight (8pm kick-off).
Ahead of the last-eight encounter, Weghorst was asked about a potential return to Besiktas by Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor.
Weghorst spent time on loan with Besiktas during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight times in 16 appearances.
But his spell was cut short midway through the season when he made a surprise switch to Manchester United, again on loan.
Despite spending just half a season with Besiktas, Weghorst – who has also been linked with Dutch sides Ajax and FC Twente – admits he still has affection for the club.
He said: “I had an incredibly good time in Turkey and I received an offer from Manchester United. I could not say no to that.
“I am very happy that Besiktas gave me this chance. I have only positive and grateful memories of Besiktas.
“I can always have thoughts for Besiktas and Turkey, [but] we do not know what the future will bring.”
Weghorst, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor, is expected to move on from Turf Moor this summer following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.
The forward spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.
Despite making the move to Turf Moor for a £12m fee in January 2022, the striker has still only made 20 appearances for the club, scoring twice.
