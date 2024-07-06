'We do not know': Burnley's Wout Weghorst coy on future plans amid Besiktas questions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wout Weghorst has conceded he doesn’t know what “the future will bring” amid talk of a summer departure from Burnley.

The 31-year-old is currently in action for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, with their quarter-final tie against Turkey coming up tonight (8pm kick-off).

Ahead of the last-eight encounter, Weghorst was asked about a potential return to Besiktas by Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weghorst spent time on loan with Besiktas during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight times in 16 appearances.

But his spell was cut short midway through the season when he made a surprise switch to Manchester United, again on loan.

Despite spending just half a season with Besiktas, Weghorst – who has also been linked with Dutch sides Ajax and FC Twente – admits he still has affection for the club.

He said: “I had an incredibly good time in Turkey and I received an offer from Manchester United. I could not say no to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netherlands' forward #09 Wout Weghorst is pictured prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Romania and the Netherlands at the Munich Football Arena in Munich on July 2, 2024. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

“I am very happy that Besiktas gave me this chance. I have only positive and grateful memories of Besiktas.

“I can always have thoughts for Besiktas and Turkey, [but] we do not know what the future will bring.”

Weghorst, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Turf Moor, is expected to move on from Turf Moor this summer following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

The forward spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.