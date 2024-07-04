Scott Parker's previous comments provide intriguing insight into what Burnley can expect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s rumoured next boss Scott Parker remains a relatively inexperienced manager, with only four seasons and 172 games under his belt.

But since taking his first steps into management in 2019 with Fulham, it’s fair to say it’s been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs for the 43-year-old.

The former England international has two promotions from the Championship to his name, which will undoubtedly have attracted Alan Pace and the Burnley board.

But he’s also endured a relegation from the Premier League with Fulham, while his last job out in Belgium with Club Brugge lasted all of 12 games.

Reflecting on the demands of management in a 2022 interview with the League of 72 while he was in the hotseat at Bournemouth, Parker admitted it had been a challenging start to life as the number one, but one he was still enjoying.

“This is only my third season but it does feel like it’s been foot to the floor,” he explained.

“I had my first full season at Fulham where pressure was ramped up to the maximum. I took over a football club where expectations were huge and I get that. But sometimes it’s not easy in that sense.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Scott Parker, Manager of AFC Bournemouth looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“There was a lot of expectation and pressure put on a team which, at that moment in time, was shot to bits after relegation, so it was difficult. But we managed to go up via the play-offs and I think we all understand the pressures of play-off football in that one-off game, but we did very well.

“There was then the experience of the Premier League which, at times, was very challenging, because you’re going into arguably the best league in the world where the margin for error is so, so small.

“I enjoyed it immensely, much more than I enjoyed the previous year where we had success and got promoted.

“I just felt the football, how it was, it is tactical and the details and fine margins means you have to work almost beyond work to get a point in the Premier League. You need to be on it constantly.

“That’s not to say you don’t have to be [in the Championship], of course you do. But it’s the Premier League, it’s Match of the Day, it’s everything you’ve grown up on as a kid. You want to be operating in those top leagues.”

Because of the relentless nature of the Championship, the time for quality work on the training ground is limited.

That presents its own unique challenges, according to Parker, who is reportedly in advanced talks to take over from Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor.

“I must admit it’s harder,” he said. “There’s a lot of football, a lot of games, but the prep time is nowhere near what you get in the Premier League.

“A week to week fixture schedule is much better for me as a coach, the staff and for the team really.

“Rest and recoup is obviously key. On a game day [in the Premier League] you’ve constantly got 11 players who are on optimal levels, whereas in this division you’ll find players are going in tired or are going in with certain things on their legs from previous games.

“The work you can get into them is limited during those moments because you play on a Saturday. Sunday you’re in recovery and Monday is a second day recovery, so it’s a light session and you can’t do a lot because you’ve got a game on the Tuesday.

“You’re constantly having to work out recovery and when you can have some moments, you have to get some good work in. Pre-season was obviously key for that, that was massive. It was a six or seven-week block that allowed us to get across our ideas. But when you’re in the middle of the season you just have to pick your moments.

“You can’t do the work at a real tempo if you’ve got a game in two days’ time. It’s walk-throughs, or mannequin work or it’s low level stuff and then it’s video and explaining to the players.”

When Parker helped Fulham clinch promotion via the play-offs during the 2019/20 season – a campaign that was prolonged by the pandemic – a clip of the former Cottagers midfielder opening up on the gruelling nature of management went viral.

Despite bemoaning the fickle nature of football, Parker insists the pressure is what continues to drive him on.

“It’s the modern day, it’s the world we live in. People want to see the next story, they want to see the next manager,” he said.

“I’d want somebody to do a documentary on every time someone comes up every week, what manager it is and then the following week is it the next manager? It’s just a constant barrage and that’s part and parcel of the job, I get that, but trying to stay balanced is key.

“A lot of work went into that season [Fulham’s promotion season], a lot of pressure, a lot of ups and downs which a lot of people on the outside might not have ever seen.

“I don’t believe for one second that you’re as good as some people make out or you’re as bad, so it was just that raw emotion of that really. It’s just part and parcel of it.

“I love it though. I love it because of the pressure. The day I stop fearing the pressure, it’s probably the day I retire and step back a little bit because it will probably be the day where I’ve lost that bit of drive.”

Parker, who made almost 500 appearances during his playing career, didn’t exactly fall into management, it’s something he always had at the back of his mind.

“I liked the idea of being a manager while I was really young,” the former Newcastle United man explained.

“I played games like Championship Manager, I liked managing…although it’s nothing like what it’s like in real life.

“But then I started to get into coaching towards my final year at Spurs and I got the bug of it a little bit. From there it just went on.

“I was fortunate, I got my position at Tottenham as an Under-18 coach which I absolutely loved and then before I knew it I was back at Fulham, Claudio Ranieri lost his job and I was in that position. Since then I’ve never really looked back. It’s just been foot to the floor.”

Parker will be tasked with returning Burnley to the Premier League at the first attempt, which on a personal basis would seal a third promotion from the second tier.

But to achieve that, Parker knows exactly what is required from his players.

“I want them to focus on what we already focus on every day, which is the process,” he said.

“The short-term vision is to get out of the league, we want to get promoted and we want to get into the Premier League. But how we do that is all about the process.

“Of course you need to have a mind for the short-term in certain moments but overall the process is we work tirelessly every day, we keep improving, we’re very honest with ourselves through both good results and bad results, we keep working out how we can improve and what we need to do better and as long as that is our main drive, I know we will win games and I know we will get promoted.