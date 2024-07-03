Burnley youngster signs new long-term contract after Rochdale, Barnsley and Dundee loan spells

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burnley youngster Owen Dodgson has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.

The 21-year-old has been with the Clarets since 2020 after making the move to East Lancashire from Manchester United.

He made his first-team debut two years later in an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After getting some invaluable experience under his belt with three separate loan spells, the left-back has now penned a fresh three-year deal to keep him at the club until 2027.

“I’m very happy,” Dodgson told Burnley’s official website.

“Since I joined the club everybody has taken me in and treated me very well.

“I’ve always known what I’ve needed to do since being here, and this is only the beginning. I need to kick on now and impress everyone and pre-season is a great time to do that.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Owen Dodgson of Barnsley during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“My loans last season were two different experiences and I definitely learnt from both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were so many different aspects and as a young player that’s what I needed. I feel a lot better in myself that I’ve experienced both situations.”

Dodgson spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan in League Two with Rochdale. Despite the club suffering relegation to non-league, the full-back impressed during his 18 appearances.

Last season he made the step up to League One, where he made a further 15 appearances for Barnsley before being recalled and joining Burnley’s partner club Dundee.