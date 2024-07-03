Burnley youngster signs new long-term contract after Rochdale, Barnsley and Dundee loan spells

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 15:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Burnley youngster Owen Dodgson has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term contract.
Read More
Kick-off time changed for Burnley's derby against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds Uni...

The 21-year-old has been with the Clarets since 2020 after making the move to East Lancashire from Manchester United.

He made his first-team debut two years later in an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After getting some invaluable experience under his belt with three separate loan spells, the left-back has now penned a fresh three-year deal to keep him at the club until 2027.

“I’m very happy,” Dodgson told Burnley’s official website.

“Since I joined the club everybody has taken me in and treated me very well.

“I’ve always known what I’ve needed to do since being here, and this is only the beginning. I need to kick on now and impress everyone and pre-season is a great time to do that.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Owen Dodgson of Barnsley during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Owen Dodgson of Barnsley during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Owen Dodgson of Barnsley during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Barnsley and Horsham at Oakwell Stadium on November 03, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“My loans last season were two different experiences and I definitely learnt from both.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There were so many different aspects and as a young player that’s what I needed. I feel a lot better in myself that I’ve experienced both situations.”

Dodgson spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan in League Two with Rochdale. Despite the club suffering relegation to non-league, the full-back impressed during his 18 appearances.

Last season he made the step up to League One, where he made a further 15 appearances for Barnsley before being recalled and joining Burnley’s partner club Dundee.

Dodgson made 16 appearances in the SPL and a further outing in the Scottish Cup.

Related topics:BurnleyBarnsleyDundeeRochdaleLeague OneManchester UnitedEast LancashireHuddersfield TownLeague Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.