Burnley youngster signs new long-term contract after Rochdale, Barnsley and Dundee loan spells
The 21-year-old has been with the Clarets since 2020 after making the move to East Lancashire from Manchester United.
He made his first-team debut two years later in an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.
After getting some invaluable experience under his belt with three separate loan spells, the left-back has now penned a fresh three-year deal to keep him at the club until 2027.
“I’m very happy,” Dodgson told Burnley’s official website.
“Since I joined the club everybody has taken me in and treated me very well.
“I’ve always known what I’ve needed to do since being here, and this is only the beginning. I need to kick on now and impress everyone and pre-season is a great time to do that.
“My loans last season were two different experiences and I definitely learnt from both.
“There were so many different aspects and as a young player that’s what I needed. I feel a lot better in myself that I’ve experienced both situations.”
Dodgson spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan in League Two with Rochdale. Despite the club suffering relegation to non-league, the full-back impressed during his 18 appearances.
Last season he made the step up to League One, where he made a further 15 appearances for Barnsley before being recalled and joining Burnley’s partner club Dundee.
Dodgson made 16 appearances in the SPL and a further outing in the Scottish Cup.
