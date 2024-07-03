Kick-off time changed for Burnley's derby against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United trip as live TV picks confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley’s East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers has been brought forward to a 12.30pm kick-off after being selected for live coverage.

The clash at Turf Moor was originally due to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, August 31 in Burnley’s fourth game of the season.

While the fixture remains on the same date, the kick-off has been brought forward to lunchtime after being chosen for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

Burnley’s trip to Elland Road to face potential promotion rivals Leeds United will also get underway at the same time on Saturday, September 14 for the same reason.

The Blackburn game will be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel while the Leeds fixture will be shown on Sky Sports+.

The 2024/25 season sees the launch of a new five-year broadcast deal between Sky Sports and the EFL, with 1,059 EFL matches set to be shown across Sky Sports channels.

Burnley already know their opening game of the season, the trip to Luton Town on Monday, August 12, will also be shown live by Sky. Kick-off is at 8pm.

The announcements come as the broadcast selections for the period up until the end of September have now been confirmed, with every club in the EFL set to feature a minimum of three times.

The EFL has also pledged to announce TV selections right through to the first weekend in March by November 1. The notice period for selections will then be four weeks in advance during the run-in.