Burnley 'closing in' on appointment of former Bournemouth and Fulham boss as new manager - reports
Football Insider is claiming the Clarets are in advanced talks with the 43-year-old, with an appointment possible “by the weekend”. Reliable journalist Alan Nixon has also reported that Burnley are “closing in” on the appointment.
It’s understood, however, that no announcement on the new boss is imminent.
Burnley FC have been approached for comment.
The club have been on the lookout for their new man after Vincent Kompany left to join Bayern Munich on May 30.
Since then, a number of candidates have topped the betting for the role, including the likes of Frank Lampard, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Kasper Hjulmand and current caretaker boss Craig Bellamy.
Parker has prior experience of winning promotion from the Championship, having already achieved it with both Bournemouth and Fulham.
The former England midfielder first guided Fulham back to the top flight during the 2019/20 season via the play-offs.
Parker was unable to keep Fulham in the top flight and he was subsequently dismissed in June 2021 following their relegation back to the Championship.
The same day his departure from Fulham was finalised, Parker was appointed as Bournemouth’s new head coach.
He guided the Cherries to automatic promotion, finishing runners up to Parker’s old side Fulham.
Parker was sacked just four games into the Premier League season after a 9-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool, which came just days after he had publicly questioned the club’s transfer policy, stating Bournemouth were "unequipped" to compete in the top flight.
Parker’s last role came in Belgium with Club Brugge, a spell that lasted just 12 games and three months. He won just two of his games in charge.
