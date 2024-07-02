Caretaker Burnley boss handed potential boost in Wales race as rival bows out of running
The 44-year-old finds himself in the unusual position of being strongly linked with two leading vacancies despite never having managed as a number one.
Bellamy, who was named Burnley’s acting head coach following Vincent Kompany’s surprise move to Bayern Munich, is currently favourite to take over his national side following Rob Page’s recent dismissal.
He’s also thought to be in the running to take the Burnley job on a permanent basis having previously worked as assistant to Kompany. At the time of writing, he’s third with the bookies behind favourite Scott Parker and Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand.
Como manager Osian Roberts was the initial favourite to take over the Wales job from Page when the odds were first released last month.
But the 58-year-old, who was previously assistant to Chris Coleman, has reaffirmed his commitment to Italian outfit Como following their recent promotion to Serie A.
“I would like to thank the FA of Wales for expressing an interest in approaching me regarding the role of Wales national team manager,” he wrote on X.
“As an incredibly passionate and proud Welshman I would love to become Wales manager one day.
“Currently, however, I am on an incredible journey with Como having helped lead them to a historical promotion. I am committed to this wonderful club and our exciting project until at least 2026 and I’m forever thankful for their support and faith in me.”
According to reports in Wales, the national FA have stepped up their search in recent days with the FAW said to be ramping up their interest in Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.
He is by no means the only name in the frame, however, with Bellamy also understood to be very much under consideration to take the role.
Burnley’s caretaker boss, who is now leading pre-season training alongside his assistant Mike Jackson, was capped 78 times by Wales during his playing career, scoring 19 times.
Reports that Denmark boss Hjulmand is close to accepting the role are thought to be wide of the mark.