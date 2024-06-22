Next Wales manager odds: Burnley coach among early favourites following Rob Page sacking

The 49-year-old was axed on Friday following the disappointing friendly displays against Gibraltar and Slovakia, which came off the back of the failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Attention now turns to who replaces Page as Wales focus on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and Nations League campaign.

A current Burnley coach is among the frontrunners according to the bookies, but there’s a host of other names also in the mix.

We take a look:

(Odds courtesy of DragonBet and correct at time of publishing. Please gamble responsibly)

1 . Ryan Giggs - 33/1 The Manchester United legend was Wales boss before Page, but was forced to stand down in June 2022 due to his court case.Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 33/1 Giggs' former Manchester United teammate is also on the lookout for his next job having left the manager's position at Old Trafford in 2021.Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Tony Pulis - 33/1 Does the 66-year-old have one last job left in him? The Welshman hasn't worked since leaving Sheffield Wednesday four years ago.Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . Mark Hughes - 25/1 The 60-year-old began his managerial career with Wales between 1999 and 2004. Without a job since leaving Bradford City last year.Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales