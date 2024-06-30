England set up quarter-final clash with Switzerland and Burnley's Zeki Amdouni with dramatic Slovakia win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England set up a quarter-final clash with Switzerland and Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni after labouring past Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham saved England’s blushes with a moment of magic in the dying seconds to level and take their last-16 encounter to extra-time, after Ivan Schranz had given Slovakia a shock but deserved lead.

With momentum on their side, Gareth Southgate’s side edged their noses in front inside the first minute of extra-time thanks to Harry Kane and the Three Lions desperately held on for a 2-1 win.

It sets up a last eight encounter with Switzerland at 5pm on Saturday, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

England will come up against Burnley man Zeki Amdouni, who has featured in three of Switzerland’s four games in Germany to date.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in all three of Switzerland’s group games but he remained an unused substitute for Saturday’s 2-0 last-16 win against Italy.

Switzerland finished second in their group behind Germany after winning one and drawing the other two of their three games.

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 30: Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice of England celebrate after the team's victory and progression to the quarter final in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Wout Weghorst will be aiming to join Amdouni in the last eight when the Netherlands face Romania on Tuesday (5pm) in their first knockout game.

Weghorst scored the Netherlands’ dramatic late winner in their opening group game against Poland. Like Amdouni, he’s also featured off the bench in all three group games.

Ronald Koeman’s side finished third behind surprise group winners Austria and tournament favourites France.