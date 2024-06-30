Surprise new favourite for Burnley vacancy addresses Denmark future after Euro 2024 exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The surprise new favourite for the Burnley vacancy showed no inclination he’s about to leave the Danish national team following their knockout from Euro 2024.

He leads acting head coach Craig Bellamy as well as Scott Parker, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Carlos Corberan.

Denmark’s 2-0 defeat to Germany on Saturday night in the last-16 of the Euros sparked talk among Burnley fans that Hjulmand could soon be free to take on another vacancy.

But the 52-year-old, who has been in charge of the Danish national team since 2020, seemed to indicate no decisions have been made on his future.

“It was two Euros that were very good,” he told reporters after last night’s game.

“I have a contract [until 2026]. Afterwards we will analyse everything and talk about it. We will see how we can improve the team.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - JUNE 29: Kasper Hjulmand, Head Coach of Denmark, acknowledges the fans after the team's defeat and elimination from EURO 2024 in the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 29, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“I once again have to say thank you to all of the fans. I have received so many messages from names that support us.

“Ninety per cent of the people are with us and I can just say thank you for the huge support we have been receiving.”

Hjulmand led his country to the semi-finals of the previous Euros, where they were narrowly edged out by the Three Lions following extra-time.

The Danes were knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar during the group stage following a disappointing performance which saw them collect just one point from their three games.

Prior to that, Hjulmand enjoyed two spells with Nordsjælland, where he won the Danish Superliga in 2011/12. He also claimed the Danish First Division title with Lyngby in 2006/07.

He also spent a brief spell in Germany with FC Mainz, where he won just five of his 24 games in charge before being sacked after just nine months.

Today marks exactly one month since Kompany left Turf Moor to take over at Bayern Munich.

Since then, a host of names have been linked with the post, including the likes of Frank Lampard, Liam Rosenior and Ruud van Nistelrooy.