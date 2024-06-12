FC Twente chief 'relaxed' about Wout Weghorst speculation as Burnley striker also linked with Ajax
The striker is currently preparing for Euro 2024 having been named in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming tournament, which gets underway on Friday.
The 31-year-old is expected to play a leading role for Ronald Koeman’s side, having scored twice in as many games during their recent friendlies.
His future, however, remains very much up in the air following a season-long loan spell in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.
The Clarets are likely to cash in on Weghorst, whose contract runs out in a year’s time.
Among those said to be interested are FC Twente as well as their Dutch rivals Ajax, who finished third and fifth respectively in the Eredivisie.
Twente’s technical director Arnold Bruggink has addressed the speculation in recent days, although he gave little away.
“I also hear all the rumours and speculation, but we don’t let ourselves be fooled and we don’t worry about it”, Bruggink told Dutch outlet TC Tubantia.
“To be honest, I am super relaxed about it.
“We still have very good contact with Wout and his agent. The situation is still unchanged.”
Weghorst has still only made 20 appearances for the Clarets despite signing for the club two-and-a-half years ago.
The former Wolfsburg frontman, who made the move to Turf Moor for a £12m fee, also spent time out on loan with Besiktas and Manchester United last season.
