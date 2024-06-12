FC Twente chief 'relaxed' about Wout Weghorst speculation as Burnley striker also linked with Ajax

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A key figure at FC Twente says he’s “super relaxed” about speculation linking the Dutch side to Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.
Read More
Burnley at risk of losing out on loan star with Premier League club in talks ove...

The striker is currently preparing for Euro 2024 having been named in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming tournament, which gets underway on Friday.

The 31-year-old is expected to play a leading role for Ronald Koeman’s side, having scored twice in as many games during their recent friendlies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His future, however, remains very much up in the air following a season-long loan spell in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.

The Clarets are likely to cash in on Weghorst, whose contract runs out in a year’s time.

Among those said to be interested are FC Twente as well as their Dutch rivals Ajax, who finished third and fifth respectively in the Eredivisie.

Twente’s technical director Arnold Bruggink has addressed the speculation in recent days, although he gave little away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BOCHUM, GERMANY - APRIL 26: Wout Weghorst of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is challenged by Matus Bero of VfL Bochum during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and TSG Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on April 26, 2024 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)BOCHUM, GERMANY - APRIL 26: Wout Weghorst of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is challenged by Matus Bero of VfL Bochum during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and TSG Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on April 26, 2024 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)
BOCHUM, GERMANY - APRIL 26: Wout Weghorst of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is challenged by Matus Bero of VfL Bochum during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and TSG Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on April 26, 2024 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

“I also hear all the rumours and speculation, but we don’t let ourselves be fooled and we don’t worry about it”, Bruggink told Dutch outlet TC Tubantia.

“To be honest, I am super relaxed about it.

“We still have very good contact with Wout and his agent. The situation is still unchanged.”

Weghorst has still only made 20 appearances for the Clarets despite signing for the club two-and-a-half years ago.

The former Wolfsburg frontman, who made the move to Turf Moor for a £12m fee, also spent time out on loan with Besiktas and Manchester United last season.

Related topics:BurnleyAjaxNetherlands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.