FC Twente chief 'relaxed' about Wout Weghorst speculation as Burnley striker also linked with Ajax

A key figure at FC Twente says he’s “super relaxed” about speculation linking the Dutch side to Burnley’s Wout Weghorst.

The striker is currently preparing for Euro 2024 having been named in the Netherlands squad for the upcoming tournament, which gets underway on Friday.

The 31-year-old is expected to play a leading role for Ronald Koeman’s side, having scored twice in as many games during their recent friendlies.

His future, however, remains very much up in the air following a season-long loan spell in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, where he scored seven times in 28 appearances.

The Clarets are likely to cash in on Weghorst, whose contract runs out in a year’s time.

Among those said to be interested are FC Twente as well as their Dutch rivals Ajax, who finished third and fifth respectively in the Eredivisie.

Twente’s technical director Arnold Bruggink has addressed the speculation in recent days, although he gave little away.

BOCHUM, GERMANY - APRIL 26: Wout Weghorst of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is challenged by Matus Bero of VfL Bochum during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and TSG Hoffenheim at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on April 26, 2024 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

“I also hear all the rumours and speculation, but we don’t let ourselves be fooled and we don’t worry about it”, Bruggink told Dutch outlet TC Tubantia.

“To be honest, I am super relaxed about it.

“We still have very good contact with Wout and his agent. The situation is still unchanged.”

Weghorst has still only made 20 appearances for the Clarets despite signing for the club two-and-a-half years ago.