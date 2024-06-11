Burnley at risk of losing out on loan star with Premier League club in talks over £6m deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley could be about to miss out on a permanent return for loan star Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The Clarets revealed in their retained list following the end of the 2023/24 season they were in talks over bringing the Dane to Turf Moor on a permanent basis.

It comes after the 25-year-old ended the campaign as Burnley’s top goalscorer with seven goals in all competitions from his 36 appearances.

However, it’s now being reported by journalist Alan Nixon that top flight side Fulham are planning a bargain £6m move for the Hoffenheim man, whose contract in Germany runs out at the end of next season.

The news will come as a major blow to the Clarets, especially given Bruun Larsen’s comments once his loan came to an end.

“As the season ends I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your constant support,” the Dane wrote on Instagram.

“I was filled with sadness that the season ended with relegation but feel sure the joy can return again soon.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Burnley runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“To every one of you who supports us – thank you. We hear you. It means so much.

“To everyone who works for this amazing football club – thank you. This is why we are a team that will never give up.

“I have fallen in love with this club and have given everything, all season, and I feel proud to be your top scorer.

“I do not know yet what the future holds – but for now, again, thank you.”