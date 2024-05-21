Burnley announce 2023/24 retained list as club confirm talks to turn loan moves permanent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley are in talks to turn the loan moves of Lorenz Assignon and Jacob Bruun Larsen permanent.

The Clarets have released their retained list now the 2023/24 season has finished, which culminated in Vincent Kompany’s men being relegated back to the Championship.

Despite the blow, the club are still keen to explore the option of bringing Assignon and Bruun Larsen back to Turf Moor, with the Clarets holding an option on both of their loan deals.

Assignon impressed at right-back after joining on loan from French side Rennes in January, making 15 appearances and scoring once.

Bruun Larsen, meanwhile, ended the season as Burnley’s top goalscorer with seven goals, six coming in the league, after making the move from Hoffenheim at the start of the season.

Elsewhere, the club have also confirmed the loan moves of both Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor has been made permanent, as recently revealed by manager Vincent Kompany.

Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson are now free to join other clubs after their contracts at Turf Moor came to an end.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Sander Berge during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brentford FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Fellow club stalwarts Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez are also out of contract. The club have offered the pair new deals, but it’s also been reported that Huddersfield Town and Stoke City are keen on Rodriguez.

Options on the contracts of both Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Josh Brownhill have also been triggered.

David Fofana returns to Chelsea after scoring four times in 15 games.

CJ Egan-Riley, Luke McNally, Owen Dodgson, Connor Roberts, Samuel Bastien, Darko Churlinov, Dara Costelloe, Anass Zaroury, Scott Twine, Michael Mellon, Michael Obafemi and Wout Weghorst all return to the club after loan spells away.

As for the women’s team, Millie Ravening, Dominique Cooper, Lachante Paul, Paris Dalton, Maria Francis-Jones, Hollie Kelsh-Ridge and Lara Mille will all leave when their contracts expire this summer.

Gracie Prior and Monique Robinson both return to their parent clubs, while Alethea Paul has left the club to relocate.

The following players will leave the academy: (U21s) Ackeme Francis-Burrell, Kian Le Fondre, Marcel Lewis, Michael O’Neill, Michael Parker, Renaldo Torraj, Jack Turner and Harry Moss. (U18s) Sonny Pickup, Dylan Sime, Ollie Sweeney, Lucas Wane, Callum West, Jack Rogers, Rohan Vaughan and Jack Bates.