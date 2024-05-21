The squad dilemmas facing Burnley following relegation back to the Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now the curtain has closed on the 2023/24 season, all attention now turns to plotting Burnley’s instant return to the top flight.

Plans will inevitably already be in place, but there’s also plenty that remains up in the air.

It’s already been announced that club stalwarts Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson will move onto pastures new after bidding an emotional farewell at Turf Moor on Sunday.

A full retained list, meanwhile, is expected to be released this week.

Given an announcement has already been made over the futures of Cork and Gudmundsson, while it was also confirmed Charlie Taylor and Jay Rodriguez remain in talks, there isn’t a great deal else that is likely to come up in the retained list.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, currently out on loan in Denmark, is the only other first-team player whose contract is up. He does, however, have a one-year option on his deal which you would expect to be triggered.

Other than that, it’s likely to be the club bidding goodbye to fringe and youth players, as well as those loanees returning to their parent clubs.

Burnley's players and staff huddle at the end of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on May 19, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)publications. / (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Saying that, manager Vincent Kompany did seemingly confirm the loans of both Maxime Esteve and Mike Tresor have both been made permanent.

There will also be interest in bringing back Lorenz Assignon and Jacob Bruun Larsen, but whether that’s a realistic proposition given Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, we’ll have to wait and see. Bruun Larsen especially appears to have plenty of admirers higher up the food chain.

It promises to be an intriguing summer for the Clarets, who have a bloated squad in need of trimming down.

Assuming Taylor and Rodriguez stay, which of course is not guaranteed, Burnley have 37 first-team players on their books.

Of those 37, there’s 13 players currently out on loan that will soon be heading back to Gawthorpe. Among that group are the likes of Luke McNally, Connor Roberts, Samuel Bastien, Anass Zaroury, Scott Twine, Darko Churlinov and Michael Obafemi. Oh and don’t forget Wout Weghorst is officially still a Burnley player!

And following relegation, there’s the inevitable question marks over players who will feel they deserve to remain in the Premier League. Kompany admitted as much himself last week, saying the club will struggle to keep hold of certain players that have “outgrown” the Championship.

The first name that immediately springs to mind in that regard is Sander Berge, but there’s likely to be others who attract interest.

As made clear in the club’s recent financial accounts, there will have to be sales to make up for the loss of TV revenue.

But discussing this very point leading up to the Nottingham Forest game at the weekend, Kompany appeared fairly confident the Clarets could avoid a full-scale fire sale.

“It’s not as complicated as it was the first year,” he said.

“We have [Anass] Zaroury coming back, we’ve got [Manuel] Benson, we’ve got guys who have done really, really well for us last season in the Championship who are still all under contract, coming back and motivated.

“Then we’ve got the additions of this year for the Premier League so the squad is actually in a really healthy place.

“The only thing that will play a part is if a player has kind of outgrown the level. I’ve been a player myself and I know how that can sometimes be a real factor.

“We had it with Dwight McNeil. Even though we needed the money at that time a bit more, we knew Dwight, while it would be great if he was with us in the Championship, it just felt like he was also ready to continue his career in the Premier League.

“We want to have a positive impact in the career of our players and not the other way around.”

Only in recent days two of Burnley’s goalkeepers James Trafford and Arijanet Muric have been linked with other clubs – Liverpool and Newcastle United for Trafford and Celtic and Wolves for Muric. Jordan Beyer has also received enquiries for his services if reports are to be believed. The same applies for Josh Brownhill, although the one-year option on his contract has now been triggered.

Young wingers Luca Koleosho and Wilson Ododert have defied their tender years to impress in the top flight too, so they may well attract admirers.