Fabrizio Romano makes astonishing Vincent Kompany claim linking Burnley boss with Bayern Munich
The Burnley boss has already been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion in recent days following their decision to part ways with Roberto De Zerbi.
But Romano has now taken to social media to report Kompany could be in the running to replace Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.
“Vincent Kompany has been considered as an option at several clubs in recent days despite relegation with Burnley,” the transfer guru wrote on X.
“Understand FC Bayern have discussed Kompany internally among possible candidates for the job.
“Brighton, still waiting to make a decision on new coach.”
Bayern have been linked with a number of coaches in recent months after agreeing to move on from Tuchel back in February, despite the German still having a year left on his contract.
It comes amid Bayern’s struggles in the Bundesliga, where they finished the season in third place, 18 points behind unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick and Oliver Glasner have all been targeted but, three months on from starting their search, Bayern are yet to nail down their new man.
It would be quite the move for Kompany were it to happen given the Belgian’s struggles this season.
After guiding Burnley to the Premier League with an unforgettable Championship title win, where he amassed 101 points along the way, he endured a torrid time in the Premier League this season, suffering an instant relegation after collecting just 24 points.
The Burnley Express asked Kompany about his future following Sunday’s final day 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
It comes after the Clarets boss was installed as the early second favourite for the managerial vacancy at Brighton, behind Ipswich Town chief Kieran McKenna, before eventually drifting down the odds.
Kompany has been consistent from the start of his Burnley career that he won’t address any speculation surrounding his future – and following Sunday’s game, he stuck to his word.
When asked if Burnley fans have anything to worry about, Kompany said: “I’ve never answered about my future, not once. Not now, never in the past, never in the future.”