Departing Burnley duo Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson 'overwhelmed' by emotional farewell

Jack Cork and Johann Gudmundsson got the send-off they deserved on their final outings in a Burnley shirt.

Both Cork and Gudmundsson will move on this summer when their contracts come to an end, bringing the curtain down on two memorable stints at Turf Moor.

Cork made 266 appearances for the club, while Gudmundsson pulled on a Burnley shirt 199 times after joining in 2016.

Both players received standing ovations from the Turf Moor faithful on Sunday after they were brought off the bench during the second-half.

The duo were later serenaded by the Cricket Field Stand after players, staff and their families had taken part in a lap of appreciation.

“It was emotional,” Gudmundsson told Clarets+.

Burnley's English midfielder #04 Jack Cork reacts next to Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany at the end of the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on May 19, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)

“Saying goodbye to this place after eight fantastic years, seven in the Premier League, one lifting the trophy in the Championship, there’s just so many good memories.

“It’s a sad day to say goodbye to all of the fans and the friends I’ve made here over the years.

“It was good to be back at Turf Moor for one last time. Obviously we wanted it to be in different circumstances but it wasn’t meant to be.

“It was nice to walk around and say goodbye to everybody.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley applauds the fans as he comes on as a substitute to make his final appearance for Burnley before leaving at the end of the season during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Cork first joined the Clarets on loan from Chelsea in 2010 in the first of two temporary spells, before later joining on a permanent basis in 2017.

During his time at Turf Moor, he scored twice for the club in the Europa League, while also finding the back of the net against both Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

He also earned an England cap while at the club while more recently he lifted the Championship trophy as captain.

Reflecting on Sunday, the 34-year-old said: “I didn’t think I’d get emotional, but when there’s so many people wanting to say thank you it’s a bit overwhelming.

“You don’t know what it’s going to be like but then your family are there, there’s other people crying which makes it difficult, but it’s football.