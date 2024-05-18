Vincent Kompany discusses the future of Burnley's loanees and outlines Mike Tresor hope

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany has suggested the door is open for two of Burnley’s loan players to return on a permanent basis.

It’s already been confirmed that Maxime Esteve will become a permanent member of Kompany’s squad after spending the second half of the season on loan at Turf Moor from Montpellier.

It’s understood the club also have options on both Lorenz Assignon and Jacob Bruun Larsen, although Burnley’s relegation back to the Championship has cast doubt over whether this is likely to happen.

Kompany, however, says both Assignon and Bruun Larsen appear happy with the Clarets and they feel very much “at home” in East Lancashire.

“They are all discussions that need to happen,” he said.

“We really parked [those discussions] until the end of the season, but they know we like them. I know they are happy here. I know they have enjoyed their time here, I know they’ve learned and suffered with us.

“If you saw Lorenz’s emotion in the last game [against Tottenham], that’s not a loan player. That’s someone who has bought into everything we want to do.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Jacob Bruun Larsen of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Wilson Odobert and Josh Cullen during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“After that, we have to see. Usually you go away, speak to your environment and your people and I think clarity is also important for players.

“We’ve just made sure that they understand we’ve really appreciated having them with us. This is a place that is also their home.

“We have stories. [Ian] Maatsen is that guy, Nathan Tella was also a player like this for us and they’ve gone on to other levels where they are now playing finals in Europe and winning trophies. We’re also proud to be a part of that.

“But we will always try and convince our best players to see this as an important place in their future.”

Mike Tresor is another player that has spent the season on loan at Turf Moor, although he’s not fared quite as well.

He arrived from Belgium to plenty of fanfare given his impressive record with Genk, where he provided 33 assists across two seasons.

He’s not enjoyed the same impact with the Clarets though, having been limited to making just 16 appearances and starting just three games.

But with Tresor’s loan also being made permanent, due to the obligation to buy in his deal, Kompany hopes the Championship will be the right level for the 24-year-old to prove what he can do.

Reflecting on Tresor’s struggles, the Belgian added: “I think it was a mix of many things. I think he’s been a bit unlucky at times and at times we’ve probably not been able to get the best out of him.

“But he’s a player that had 28 assists in Belgium and we had a couple of players that came out of the same league, like [Anass] Zaroury and [Manuel] Benson, and in the same league he’s had 28 assists, so maybe the Championship for him is a good step into giving this team what we know he is able to give.