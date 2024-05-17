There’s nothing on the line for the Clarets, whose relegation was confirmed last week following the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Heading back to the Championship, it could be another big summer of change for Vincent Kompany’s side, who will be forced to sell some of their players to make up for the shortfall in TV revenue.

There’s also some big decisions to be made in the coming days over players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the season – including some club stalwarts.

Here we take a look at the players who could be playing their last Burnley games on Sunday when they take on Forest:

1 . Lorenz Assignon The deal to take the right-back on loan from Rennes during the January transfer window includes an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. But following Burnley's relegation, it remains to be seen if this will be triggered. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2 . Josh Brownhill The midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the season. While the club do hold the option to extend by a further 12 months, Brownhill continues to be linked with a permanent move away this summer. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Jacob Bruun Larsen Similarly to Lorenz Assignon, Burnley have the option to turn the winger's loan move from Hoffenheim permanent at the end of the season, but again this seems unlikely following relegation. Everton and West Ham have recently been linked with the Dane. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales