Heading back to the Championship, it could be another big summer of change for Vincent Kompany’s side, who will be forced to sell some of their players to make up for the shortfall in TV revenue.
There’s also some big decisions to be made in the coming days over players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the season – including some club stalwarts.
Here we take a look at the players who could be playing their last Burnley games on Sunday when they take on Forest:
1. Lorenz Assignon
The deal to take the right-back on loan from Rennes during the January transfer window includes an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. But following Burnley's relegation, it remains to be seen if this will be triggered. Photo: Julian Finney
2. Josh Brownhill
The midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the season. While the club do hold the option to extend by a further 12 months, Brownhill continues to be linked with a permanent move away this summer. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Jacob Bruun Larsen
Similarly to Lorenz Assignon, Burnley have the option to turn the winger's loan move from Hoffenheim permanent at the end of the season, but again this seems unlikely following relegation. Everton and West Ham have recently been linked with the Dane. Photo: Bryn Lennon
4. Jack Cork
Having not featured since February, the 34-year-old will surely move on this summer at the end of his contract, spelling an end to his seven-year stay. Including his two loan spells, he's made 234 appearances for the club. Photo: Michael Regan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.