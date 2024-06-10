Former Burnley man joins England as 'training goalkeeper' for Euro 2024 after James Trafford was cut from squad
The 38-year-old will head to Germany as a “training goalkeeper” to support the trio of Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson.
Taking to social media after the news was confirmed, Heaton spoke of his excitement at linking up with his country ahead of the major tournament.
"Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad,” he wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
“To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience is a proud moment.
“We have a great squad, I’m excited and can't wait to join the group.”
Heaton, who is currently on the books of Manchester United as backup to Andre Onana, previously won three caps for his country while a Burnley player.
His current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the month but the Red Devils remain in talks over a new contract.
"I am really pleased Tom has agreed to join us in Germany,” Three Lions boss Southgate said.
“Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping group led by Martyn Margetson. Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean.
"Off the field as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create. We are grateful to Manchester United for their support in making this happen."
It comes after current Burnley stopper James Trafford failed to make England’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament.
The 21-year-old took part in England’s training camp after being named in the initial 33-man squad in May.
But Trafford, who is the source of strong speculation linking him with a move away from Turf Moor, was one of seven who failed to make the cut.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Trafford, but a price has not yet been agreed between the two sides.