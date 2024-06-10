Former Burnley man joins England as 'training goalkeeper' for Euro 2024 after James Trafford was cut from squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton is to link up with England’s national side for this summer’s European Championships.

The 38-year-old will head to Germany as a “training goalkeeper” to support the trio of Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Dean Henderson.

Taking to social media after the news was confirmed, Heaton spoke of his excitement at linking up with his country ahead of the major tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Incredibly honoured to be asked by Gareth to join the squad,” he wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“To get the call to go to a major tournament, to help in anyway I can and pass on my experience is a proud moment.

“We have a great squad, I’m excited and can't wait to join the group.”

Heaton, who is currently on the books of Manchester United as backup to Andre Onana, previously won three caps for his country while a Burnley player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England's manager Gareth Southgate (L) England's midfielder Eric Dier (C) and England's goalkeeper Tom Heaton attend a England team training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England on March 19, 2019, ahead of their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying football matches against the Czech Republic and Montenegro. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

His current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the month but the Red Devils remain in talks over a new contract.

"I am really pleased Tom has agreed to join us in Germany,” Three Lions boss Southgate said.

“Experience tells us that a tournament can put a lot of demand on our goalkeeping group led by Martyn Margetson. Tom will play an invaluable role on the training pitch supporting Jordan, Aaron and Dean.

"Off the field as someone we all know well, he will add to the positive environment we are always looking to create. We are grateful to Manchester United for their support in making this happen."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after current Burnley stopper James Trafford failed to make England’s final 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament.

The 21-year-old took part in England’s training camp after being named in the initial 33-man squad in May.

But Trafford, who is the source of strong speculation linking him with a move away from Turf Moor, was one of seven who failed to make the cut.