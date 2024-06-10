'Right time': Current favourite for Burnley job addresses speculation and his managerial future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Frank Lampard admits he’s ready for his next job amid speculation linking the Chelsea legend with the Burnley vacancy.

The 45-year-old is currently the bookies’ favourite to take over at Turf Moor from Vincent Kompany, following the Belgian’s surprise move to Bayern Munich.

Kompany’s former assistant Craig Bellamy, who didn’t make the move to Germany, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Scott Parker are also high in the betting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lampard was asked about his future and the Burnley links while appearing on talkSPORT on Friday.

In response, the ex-Derby County, Chelsea and Everton boss said: “I’ve been linked with different jobs.

“I’ve enjoyed having a year out, that’s been good for me. You want to be working but in terms of my family life, I’ve got four children and two of them are young and it’s been great to be around them.

“Some decisions I’ve taken over this year, some opportunities, have been my own to stay and be around the family. Sometimes being out of the game gives you time to reflect and maybe become a bit better. You’re watching a lot of games and you’re always trying to develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Frank Lampard, Caretaker Manager of Chelsea, acknowledges the fans after his final game in charge in the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 28, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

“I’m ready to work. When it feels like the right opportunity comes from my end or whoever wants to give me that opportunity, I think I’m pretty well versed now in understanding what this is because I’ve had difficult jobs.

“When I went into Derby we had FFP problems but we managed to get into the play-off final. It was challenging but they were all great experiences.

“At Chelsea, I went in with a transfer ban. When I went to Everton we’ve all seen the issues Everton have, so I’ve taken on challenges.

“Now is probably the right time to try and find the right challenge with the right job, with the right expectations and right support around me and when that comes I will be delighted to get back working.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lampard has been out of work since the end of the 2022/23 season, where he finished the campaign as Chelsea’s interim manager.