Burnley’s ‘Iceman’, Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson, has reflected on his warm memories of eight happy years at the Clarets.

The Iceland international is hanging up his boots at Turf Moor for a new challenge after making more than 200 appearances and scoring 14 goals since signing from Charlton Athletic in 2016.

The 33-year-old said: “Getting to Europe was an unbelievable season and just so many other highlights.

“There’s definitely been more ups in my career at Burnley. To be a boy from Iceland to play in the Premier League has been a dream.”

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Johann Gudmundsson of Burnley applauds the fans as he comes on as a substitute to make his final appearance for Burnley before leaving at the end of the season during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Nottingham Forest at Turf Moor on May 19, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“It’s obviously tough, it’s been a big part of my footballing career. My best years in football have been at Burnley,” he added.

“Obviously I went to the Euros while I was with Burnley, I went to the World Cup as a Burnley player to represent this fantastic club. It’s been the best time of my football career for sure. To end it at Turf Moor is extra special.”

“Turning more into a leader for this club, for the young dressing room we have now it’s a completely different dressing room now to the one I came into.

“I’ve seen it all here. This club means a lot to me and just to be a part of it, part of this Premier League history we’ve created over these last few years has been incredible and I really hope this club goes back to the Premier League because in my mind they belong to be there.”

Gudmundsson couldn’t leave without an emotional message for the Turf Moor faithful.

“The fans have stuck with us throughout all the tough times and all the good times. When we went down to the Championship they stuck with us right through it and last season was an unbelievable season for the fans, as it was for the players. It was incredible.

“To lift that trophy at Turf Moor was a special moment for us all. Going to Europe as well, where the fans travelled with us to all of these destinations…the fans are the heartbeat of this club, that’s for sure. It’s really a family club and I’m going to miss them a lot.

"Every time I put the shirt on I try to give my absolute best. I know I’ve been a bit unlucky with a few injuries over the past few seasons, but the fans have always stuck with me and the team as well in difficult times.

“I’m just so thankful to them. They’re fantastic fans, they are the heartbeat of this club and they always stick with the team and they need to do that again next year.

“I wish them all the best. It’s going to be a long and hard season for them but I believe in this club, I believe they will bounce back up and hopefully next time in the Premier League they can stay there.”

“They were both born while I was a Burnley player, so they only know Burnley. They support Burnley and will often go to home games and go straight on the pitch after games.