'Almost life-endangering': Dundee boss left fuming after Burnley loanee Michael Mellon rushed to hospital
His manager Tony Docherty slammed the challenge from St Johnston’s Liam Gordon, claiming it could have caused an “almost life-endangering” injury.
The incident happened during Dundee’s 2-1 win on Sunday.
Mellon, who joined Dundee on loan in January, was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the game – but is now said to be okay.
Brother Jordan Mellon wrote on Twitter: “Would like to thank the Dundee medical staff for their instinctive reactions to enter the field of play to attend to my little brother Michael today.
“He is in hospital and already on track to making a speedy recovery.”
An emotionally-charged Docherty also blasted referee David Munro during his post-match interview after the official waved play on following the clash of heads.
Dundee’s doctor, however, sprinted straight onto the pitch with the game ongoing to administer treatment.
“He’s not great,” Docherty said. “I’d like the referee to comment on that. For me, that was almost life-endangering, and to not even get a booking for it . . .
“Michael is a top boy in our team and I’m concerned for him because he took a really bad blow to the back of the head.
“Luckily we have a brilliant doctor here, Dr McCormack, who didn’t pay any attention to the referee and ran on the pitch. He recognised what happened.
“It was a sour note at the end of the game and the player’s welfare is the most important thing. But I’d like you to ask the referee about it.”