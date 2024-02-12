'Almost life-endangering': Dundee boss left fuming after Burnley loanee Michael Mellon rushed to hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His manager Tony Docherty slammed the challenge from St Johnston’s Liam Gordon, claiming it could have caused an “almost life-endangering” injury.

The incident happened during Dundee’s 2-1 win on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mellon, who joined Dundee on loan in January, was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the game – but is now said to be okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brother Jordan Mellon wrote on Twitter: “Would like to thank the Dundee medical staff for their instinctive reactions to enter the field of play to attend to my little brother Michael today.

“He is in hospital and already on track to making a speedy recovery.”

An emotionally-charged Docherty also blasted referee David Munro during his post-match interview after the official waved play on following the clash of heads.

Mellon joined Dundee on loan during the January transfer window.

Dundee’s doctor, however, sprinted straight onto the pitch with the game ongoing to administer treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s not great,” Docherty said. “I’d like the referee to comment on that. For me, that was almost life-endangering, and to not even get a booking for it . . .

“Michael is a top boy in our team and I’m concerned for him because he took a really bad blow to the back of the head.

“Luckily we have a brilliant doctor here, Dr McCormack, who didn’t pay any attention to the referee and ran on the pitch. He recognised what happened.