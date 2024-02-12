'This is how it has to be': Burnley have now set a standard for the rest of the season says ex-Sheffield United man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Clarets produced an encouraging performance at Anfield on Saturday, only to suffer a 3-1 defeat to the league leaders.

With the game finely poised at 2-1 in the second-half, Vincent Kompany’s men squandered three big chances to level the game for a second time.

As it was, the hosts added a third late on to make sure of the three points.

While the result didn’t go Burnley’s way, Berge believes his side have now set a standard they must match between now and the end of the season.

“We started very bright,” the midfielder told Clarets+.

“We were at it, we had a good shape, we dealt with their long balls, we managed to win second balls and we went forward and managed to create overloads and break through the midfield. We looked dangerous from the kick-off.

“Obviously they get their first goal but it didn’t push us back, we showed spirit and the morale you need to go to a tough place like here and fight back. All in all we deserved 1-1 at half time thanks to a brilliant set piece and header from Dara [O’Shea].

“We come out second-half and they’re obviously pushing for it. They get the first goal, which you can talk more about, but then we showed strength and courage after that, bravery with the ball, winning second balls, set up two or three massive chances and it’s fine margins for us not to get it back to 2-2. Then they punish us with the 3-1.

“But I think the spirit…you can tell with the away fans, the atmosphere was great but it’s also because we showed something on the pitch.

“It was a proper team there. We stood up for ourselves and won our battles. I’m proud of the lads for the effort and what we showed on and off the ball.