The Clarets put up a resilient effort and, with the game finely poised at 2-1, Vincent Kompany’s men wasted some golden chances to get themselves back level.

As it was, the home side added a late third to make the scoreline seem a bit more comfortable than it was.

David Fofana, the hero with two goals against Fulham last week, was the main culprit, but Wilson Odobert also produced a gilt-edged miss in front of goal.

Ultimately Liverpool’s supreme quality in front of goal proved to be the difference, with all three of their forwards getting on the scoresheet.

As it is, Burnley are now without a win in their last seven games. It doesn’t get much easier either, with Liverpool’s fellow title challengers Arsenal up next.

Sheffield United also won at Luton Town, meaning the two sides are now level on points at the bottom of the division. The gap to safety, meanwhile, remains at seven points.

The Clarets had to do without one of their key men in Lyle Foster, who was left out of the squad completely.

David Fofana, the hero of last weekend’s comeback against Fulham, was handed his first start since joining from Chelsea during the January transfer window.

Maxime Esteve also started after making his debut off the bench last week, replacing Hjalmar Ekdal at the heart of Burnley’s defence.

Vitinho dropped out of the side to be replaced by the returning Hannes Delcroix, who had missed the last few games through injury.

Jordan Beyer and Charlie Taylor both remain sidelined though, as are long-term absentees Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond.

As for Liverpool, Alisson and Joe Gomez were absent through illness, with backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher deputising in between the sticks.

Ibrahima Konate missed out through suspension, while Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah were all sidelined.

After a fairly tame start, Zeki Amdouni squandered the chance to tee up Sander Berge on the edge of the Liverpool box when he overhit a simple enough pass.

The Clarets continued their encouraging start and could easily have taken the lead in the 10th minute when Amdouni surged into the Liverpool box courtesy of a delightful first touch, but Kelleher rushed off his line to thwart him.

The home side’s first shot in anger came from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who drilled over the bar from 20 yards out after Luis Diaz had sparked a counter attack.

Jurgen Klopp’s men took control of proceedings at this point and almost edged ahead when Darwin Nunez was played through, but James Trafford spotted the danger quickly to rush off his line and claim.

The Reds ended up taking the lead on the half-hour mark but once again, it was self-inflicted from Burnley’s perspective, conceding yet another goal from a set piece.

Trafford came to deal with Alexander-Arnold’s corner but got nowhere near it, gifting Diogo Jota a simple header into the back of the unguarded net.

It was such a frustrating way to fall behind after such an encouraging start to the game.

Liverpool looked to immediately capitalise and add a quick second, but Dara O’Shea made a crucial block to deny the marauding Andy Robertson.

Luis Diaz was then denied from close range by Trafford, who stuck a leg out to divert his effort away from goal.

Burnley retained a threat, especially down their left flank through Wilson Odobert. The young winger tried his luck just before the break when he spotted Kelleher out of position only to curl wide.

It looked as though the visitors would be heading into the break a goal down but O’Shea had other ideas, drawing his side level with his first league goal for the club.

It came via a bullet header from another set-piece, picking out the top corner from Josh Brownhill’s corner.

Burnley were on level terms for just seven minutes at the start of the second half though, as Diaz restored the home side’s lead.

It was a little fortunate in its execution, with the ball ricocheting fortunately to half-time sub Harvey Elliott, whose low cross deflected off O’Shea to Diaz to steer home from close range.

Burnley had barely entered Liverpool’s half for a good 20 minutes after the restart, but they squandered not one, but two huge chances to level midway through the half.

David Fofana was sent through on goal and simply had to score, but Kelleher stood tall to make the save before Wilson Odobert skewed wastefully wide on the rebound.

Fofana, the hero last week, then missed another huge chance when he was sent through on goal for a second time. On this occasion he beat the keeper but his low curling effort flew wide of the far post.

With the game opening up, the chances continued to come at both ends. Jota came closing to adding a third and his second but Trafford did well to push his effort away from goal.

From the resulting corner, Jarell Quansah came within a whisker of restoring his side’s two-goal advantage when he volley inches wide on the turn.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, Liverpool finally put the game to bed when Darwin Nunez added his name to the scoresheet, flicking a clever header past Trafford from Elliott’s centre.

That proved to be the final action of the game, with Liverpool content to hold onto what they had and not chase a fourth.

Up next for Burnley? Just Arsenal.

TEAMS

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Robertson (Tsimikas), Endo (Clark), Mac Allister (McConnell), Jones, Diaz (Gakpo), Nunez

Subs not used: Adrian, Mrozek, Gravenberch, Koumas

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve (Vitinho), Delcroix, Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey (Massengo), Odobert, Amdouni (Bruun Larsen), Fofana

Subs not used: Muric, Ekdal, Cullen, Cork, Benson, Rodriguez

Referee: Tim Robinson