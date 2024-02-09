Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes after the Premier League provided a frank assessment of the technology, acknowledging there are far too many checks, they take too long and supporter experience is “nowhere near good enough”.

The league’s statistics also show there have been 20 VAR errors this season, down from 25 this time last year.

One of those errors cost Burnley a potential win during their game against Nottingham Forest, when Sander Berge was wrongly penalised for handball before Lyle Foster slotted home.

When asked if the current system is working, Kompany said: “If there’s only 20 mistakes in the whole season, then it’s fine!

“It’s something I don’t want to get dragged into because I’m in a position now where it’s important we’re not seen to be deflecting. I have to be looking at what I can do, what my players can do and everything around it.

“If you look back at each and every game, the post-match analysis that we’ve done you will see what kind of trend is in what I’ve said this season.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Fans look on as a VAR replay shows Sander Berge of Burnley handling the ball before disallowing a goal from Lyle Foster during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley FC at City Ground on September 18, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“But to bring it back now it’s not relevant for me.”

Further polling from the Premier League, somewhat surprisingly, suggests fans are still in favour of the technology.

Clearly it’s not going anywhere soon, but it’s widely accepted changes need to be made to make it more effective.

When asked what alternations he would like to see, Kompany concluded: “You’re asking valid questions, so there’s nothing wrong with the questions, but you’re asking it to the wrong person at the moment.

“I haven’t spent a single moment of my day thinking about how they should adapt policy to the VAR, I just don’t have the time for it.

“I just hope they get it right and I just hope towards the end of the season it all balances out.