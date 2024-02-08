Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The striker was one of three new arrivals last month, joining on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

Despite only playing 58 minutes of football for the Clarets, Fofana is already the club’s sixth highest goalscorer this term.

When asked if Fofana is the type of striker Burnley have missed this season, Kompany said: “I wouldn’t say that. Do you know how much trouble I’d get in if I said that?

“I’ve got a massive, massive amount of respect and admiration for Jay Rodriguez, for Lyle Foster and if you consider Zeki Amdouni in that role as well. They’ve definitely performed for us, so it’s not been due to a lack of performance from them.

“We can use any help we can though and David showed he can give us something different and we’ll need it.”

Since making the move to January 2023, Fofana has only made three appearances for his parent club Chelsea.

The Ivorian spent the first half of this season on loan with Bundesliga side Union Berlin, scoring twice in 15 games.

Despite his lack of action with Chelsea to date, Kompany isn’t concerned about Fofana’s lack of Premier League experience.

The Clarets boss also believes Burnley’s January recruits – Fofana, Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon – fit the ideal profile required for the top flight.

“I don’t think I’ve spent one second talking about what he did in the Premier League or Chelsea,” he said.

“He’s a player that has played in the Bundesliga, which is a very tough league, so he’s a player that comes back with a wealth of experience.

“Esteve, Assignon, yes they’re not the old guys but they’ve got the physical profile and they have played in the top five leagues. They’ve played at a good level.