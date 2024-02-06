Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley duo Connor Roberts & Anass Zaroury were allowed to leave on deadline day
It comes after Connor Roberts and Anass Zaroury departed Turf Moor on deadline day to join Leeds United and Hull City respectively, both on loan.
Despite starring during last season’s Championship title triumph, the duo had struggled for regular minutes in the top flight this season.
As a result, they both expressed a desire to head out and get game time under their belts.
Zaroury made his Hull debut during their 1-0 win against Millwall at the weekend, but Roberts must wait until Leeds’ home clash against Rotherham United next Saturday.
Deadline day turned out to be a busy one for the Clarets, with Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon joining David Fofana in making the move to East Lancashire during the January window.
When asked for his thoughts on Burnley’s end to the window, Kompany said: “The three in? You saw what they did against Fulham.
“As for the outgoings, it’s about balance. There’s a lot of players that want game time, who need game time and it’s always about finding the balance to make sure you don’t leave yourself short but at the same time we have a duty of care as well if a player needs to play, we have to give them the opportunity.
“We also need players that are 100 per cent focused on the task at hand and that’s a little bit what we did.”