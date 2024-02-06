Vincent Kompany explains why Burnley duo Connor Roberts & Anass Zaroury were allowed to leave on deadline day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after Connor Roberts and Anass Zaroury departed Turf Moor on deadline day to join Leeds United and Hull City respectively, both on loan.

Despite starring during last season’s Championship title triumph, the duo had struggled for regular minutes in the top flight this season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, they both expressed a desire to head out and get game time under their belts.

Zaroury made his Hull debut during their 1-0 win against Millwall at the weekend, but Roberts must wait until Leeds’ home clash against Rotherham United next Saturday.

Deadline day turned out to be a busy one for the Clarets, with Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon joining David Fofana in making the move to East Lancashire during the January window.

When asked for his thoughts on Burnley’s end to the window, Kompany said: “The three in? You saw what they did against Fulham.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Connor Roberts of Burnley FC during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley FC at Etihad Stadium on January 31, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As for the outgoings, it’s about balance. There’s a lot of players that want game time, who need game time and it’s always about finding the balance to make sure you don’t leave yourself short but at the same time we have a duty of care as well if a player needs to play, we have to give them the opportunity.