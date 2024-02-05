Why Burnley will be part of Anfield history when they take on Liverpool this weekend
The iconic ground has been operating at a reduced capacity this season as a result of delays to the expansion of the Anfield Road end.
Only 50,000 fans were able to attend games until the top tier was partially opened for the visit of Manchester United in December.
Attendances have since reached 57,000, but a remaining section of the stand still needed finishing off.
However, the stand will be ready to reach close to full capacity this weekend for the visit of Vincent Kompany’s men – with a crowd of 61,000 expected.
“The next part of the planned phased opening of the ambitious project is expected to see more fans welcomed to Anfield for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley on February 10,” Liverpool said in a statement.
“This will, however, be subject of further internal emergency conditions tests, managed in conjunction with Liverpool City Council, which will take place later this week.
“The expanded upper tier of the new Anfield Road Stand was open for the first time for the visit of Manchester United in December, when more than 57,000 fans were welcomed to Anfield, its largest crowd in 50 years.
“Work has continued, in between a busy festive footballing period and a number of domestic cup home games in January, with excellent progress towards reaching a full capacity of 61,000.
“This has been made possible thanks to the hard work, dedication and commitment of all involved.”
Liverpool’s previous league match attendance record of 58,757 was set back in December 1949 against Chelsea.