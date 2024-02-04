'The vibes': Chelsea loanee David Fofana lauds his 'crazy' home debut for Burnley during dramatic Fulham draw
The January signing came off the bench to rescue Vincent Kompany’s side a draw on what was his home debut.
The Chelsea loanee halved the deficit with a header from Lorenz Assignon’s cross before completing the comeback in stoppage-time, bundling home from close range.
The 21-year-old celebrated wildly with the home support, jumping over the advertising boards and running straight over to embrace the fans – earning him a booking from the referee.
Fofana already appears to be something of a cult hero despite only making two substitute appearances so far, but the Ivorian suggests the feeling is very much mutual.
“I’m so happy to score two goals and to score my first goals for Burnley, I’m so happy with that,” he told Clarets+.
“I’m here to help the team, so I will do the best I can.
“When you score the last goal in the 90th minute, for me it’s crazy because it’s the last, last time so it was crazy.
“Before I came on he [the manager] told me to stay focused, because we need you. We want you to help the team.
“He said ‘why not also score?’ and I told him ‘I will score’. I was focused on that, to help the team.
“It was an amazing first experience at Turf Moor. When I score I always celebrate with the fans. I like the vibes and everything.”