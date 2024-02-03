Burnley 2-2 Fulham: David Fofana the hero as Clarets come from behind to rescue last-gasp point

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cottagers looked to be heading to their first win at Turf Moor in 73 years thanks to first-half goals from Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz.

Burnley’s display, especially defensively, was bordering on shambolic at times, but they rallied in the second period and struck right at the death to salvage a point.

Fofana came off the bench to initially pull one back before getting on the end of Wilson Odobert’s low cross in stoppage-time.

The Clarets still remain in a perilous position, sitting seven points adrift of safety having played a game more - and their next two are against title-challenging Liverpool and Arsenal.

Kompany handed a debut to one of his two deadline day signings, with Lorenz Assignon coming straight into the starting line-up.

Maxime Esteve, meanwhile, was named among the substitutes.

Kompany made two changes from the midweek defeat to Man City, with Assignon replacing Ameen Al-Dakhil. Aaron Ramsey, meanwhile, came in for Johann Gudmundsson.

Manuel Benson, who remains a Burnley player despite weeks of speculation linking him with a move away last month, was left out of Burnley’s squad once again.

Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix and Charlie Taylor all missed out again with knocks, while Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond remain long-term absentees.

As for Fulham, deadline arrival Armando Broja was named on the bench after making a loan move from Chelsea.

Marco Silva made three changes to the side that played out a goalless draw with Everton in midweek.

Inspired by Lyle Foster, Burnley made a bright start to the game, coming close to opening the scoring after just eight minutes.

The energetic and lively Foster won the ball back high up the pitch before threading through Wilson Odobert, who was thwarted by Tim Ream before he could get a shot off at goal.

Sander Berge, who scored in the reverse fixture back in December, then tried his luck with a low drive from range, but Bernd Leno managed to get his body behind it to save relatively comfortably.

Fulham had to wait until the 16th for their first chance of the game, as Timothy Castagne diverted the ball wide after throwing his body at a near post cross.

Despite offering very little early on, the visitors found themselves taking the lead shortly afterwards.

Surprise, surprise, it came via a set-piece, as Joao Palhinha flicked past James Trafford from a near post corner.

One soon became two as more shambolic Burnley defending saw Rodrigo Muniz one-on-one with Trafford.

A fairly basic punt forward from Antonee Robinson somehow beat everyone, and with Vitinho playing Muniz onside the Fulham forward had the time and space to lob the ball over Trafford and into the back of the net.

The Burnley keeper did get a hand to the effort but was unable to make enough contact to keep the ball out.

As soon as the goals went in, Marco Silva’s men dominated proceedings, getting in behind Burnley’s backline on an alarmingly consistent basis.

Things threatened to get messy, with the home crowd becoming increasingly agitated as their side looked more and more nervy at the back.

Trafford denied Fulham a third 10 minutes before the interval with a smart stop at his near post from Andreas Pereira’s drive.

Burnley perhaps should have pulled a goal back just before the interval when the ball ricocheted kindly for Wilson Odobert inside the box, but he could only drag his shot wide of the far post from an acute angle.

Fulham could easily have been reduced to 10 men before the interval when Harrison Reed left Wilson Odobert in a heap on the ground after going over the ball. Despite Kompany’s remonstrations, the Fulham man was only booked.

The Clarets showed the right intent at the start of the second-half, putting Fulham on the back foot with an early chance as Josh Brownhill’s scuffed effort was diverted towards goal by Aaron Ramsey, but it was too weak to trouble Leno.

Burnley almost shot themselves in the foot once again eight minutes into the second-half when Brownhil threw the ball straight to Muniz from a throw-in, but thankfully Sander Berge nipped across to intercept before the Fulham striker could get a shot off at goal.

Trafford then had to be alert to turn Willian’s low dive around the post before tipping Tosin Adarabioyo’s header over from the resulting corner.

Trafford was keeping Burnley in it at this stage, making another big save to deny Muniz at his near post.

The hosts could have made things interesting had they got one back midway through the second-half when Brownhill lashed wildly over after space opened up for him on the edge of the box.

As it turned out, Kompany’s men did eventually halve the deficit five minutes later with two of Burnley’s January signings combining.

Lorenz Assignon surged down the left before producing a deep cross that Leno missed, allowing sub David Fofana the chance to head home into the back of the empty net.

Burnley inevitably rallied, pushing for what had previously looked like an unlikely leveller, but Fulham were managing the game well - not allowing the hosts to create anything of real note.

Or so it looked until deep into stoppage-time, when Fofana steered home his second of the game, this time from close range from Odobert’s low cross, to rescue Burnley a last-gasp draw.

TEAMS

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon (Massengo), O'Shea, Ekdal (Esteve), Vitinho (Bruun Larsen), Brownhill, Berge, Ramsey (Gudmundsson), Odobert, Amdouni (Fofana), Foster

Subs not used: Muric, Al-Dakhil, Cullen, Tresor

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Cordova-Reid (Cairney), Pereira (Tete), Willian, Muniz (Broja)

Subs not used: Rodak, Ballo-Toure, Lukic, Fougereolles, Sekularac, King